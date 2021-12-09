CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Unison Asset Management LLC

Unison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. CDW accounts for approximately 5.2% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $938,023,000 after acquiring an additional 66,498 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $634,934,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CDW by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,748,000 after acquiring an additional 245,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $426,810,000 after acquiring an additional 28,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 11.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,286,000 after acquiring an additional 235,708 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $198.82 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $203.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,358. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

