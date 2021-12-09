CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will post sales of $85.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.34 million and the lowest is $83.10 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $82.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $316.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $313.70 million to $318.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $356.26 million, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $357.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $79.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

CECE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

CECE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,836. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $221.30 million, a P/E ratio of 125.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 158,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

