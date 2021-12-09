Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Earns NA Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “na” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CVE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.50.

TSE CVE traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$15.61. 2,304,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,426,926. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.23. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.03 and a 1-year high of C$16.77. The firm has a market cap of C$31.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

