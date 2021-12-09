Centerpoint Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 5.4% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,139,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.19. The company had a trading volume of 33,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,527. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.