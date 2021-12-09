Centerpoint Advisors LLC Purchases 833 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 27,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,144. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $19.87 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

