Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 616.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,280 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

