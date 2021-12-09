Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Centrica in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centrica’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Centrica stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. Centrica has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

