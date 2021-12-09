Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 14,399 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $24,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GVI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,042 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.31.

