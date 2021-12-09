Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 1,739 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $19,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after acquiring an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,141,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,481,264. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $264.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.11. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $259.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

