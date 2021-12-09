Cerity Partners LLC Has $28.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,963 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 74.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,791,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,628,000 after buying an additional 764,580 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 78,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. ADE LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.69. 56,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,130,281. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $59.47 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average is $63.87.

