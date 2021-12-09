Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after buying an additional 14,859 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

VGIT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.90. 3,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,608. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $70.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

