Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $15,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.83. 6,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.25. The firm has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $174.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

