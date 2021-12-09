Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,149 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $14,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 276.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 397,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after buying an additional 292,062 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 192,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,208. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.19. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $56.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.