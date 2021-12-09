Cerity Partners LLC Sells 29,629 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,836 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 29,629 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.1% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $48,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total value of $28,718,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock worth $541,049,646. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $4.47 on Thursday, hitting $335.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,895,488. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $931.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.