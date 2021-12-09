Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.71 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,090. Certara has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.14.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.33.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,943,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $119,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,405,131 shares of company stock valued at $700,211,922 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 165,844 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 280.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

