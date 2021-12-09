CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,378 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 3.0% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

PYPL opened at $197.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.