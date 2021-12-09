CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys 351 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

CSCO stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.