CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 710 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 0.9% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,683 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 132.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $44.46 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

