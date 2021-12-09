CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 164 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,217 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.14.

BA opened at $208.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.14 and its 200 day moving average is $224.80. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $188.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

