ChainX Hits Market Cap of $26.93 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.40 or 0.00004961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $26.93 million and $1.41 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00057157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,137.04 or 0.08564771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00060212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00079418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,305.23 or 1.00004608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002824 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

