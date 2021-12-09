Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTHR. TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.20. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $56,803.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 41,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $126,938.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 98,415 shares of company stock worth $294,508 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $668,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 102,754 shares in the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.