Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.44 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 1,313.9% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after buying an additional 320,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $783,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

