Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $10.82 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Teleflex worth $10,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,152,000 after purchasing an additional 702,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 629,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $252,987,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

TFX stock opened at $323.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.11. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.80 and a 200-day moving average of $376.45.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

