Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 258,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after buying an additional 841,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,359,000 after buying an additional 67,748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,089 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of IRM stock opened at $47.91 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.