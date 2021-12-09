Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,113 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 14.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.92.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $505.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $356.23 and a one year high of $510.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $458.79 and a 200 day moving average of $446.84.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

