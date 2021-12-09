Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $11,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

NYSE:ABC opened at $120.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.52 and a 200 day moving average of $119.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $129.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $2,122,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,867 shares of company stock worth $19,665,084. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

