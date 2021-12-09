Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.49. 883,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,938. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.10.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,429,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after buying an additional 3,369,618 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after buying an additional 3,299,899 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Chindata Group by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Chindata Group by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,177,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,120 shares during the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

