Citigroup (NYSE:C) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on C. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.62.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $62.46 on Monday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.42. The company has a market capitalization of $126.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

