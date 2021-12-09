Citigroup Raises Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $129.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $127.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.31.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $84.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $78.31 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,772 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 925,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,290,000 after buying an additional 542,972 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,569,000 after buying an additional 417,415 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $37,473,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,433,000 after buying an additional 186,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

