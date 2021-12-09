Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) & Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Head-To-Head Survey

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Clikia has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

31.3% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clikia and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A Alphabet 29.52% 30.22% 21.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Clikia and Alphabet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A Alphabet 0 1 30 0 2.97

Alphabet has a consensus target price of $3,207.64, suggesting a potential upside of 7.84%. Given Alphabet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Clikia.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clikia and Alphabet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Alphabet $182.53 billion 10.82 $40.27 billion $103.84 28.64

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

Summary

Alphabet beats Clikia on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clikia Company Profile

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

