Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Bought by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cohu by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.71. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

In other Cohu news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,588 shares of company stock valued at $377,280. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

