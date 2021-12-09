Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 7%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price dropped 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $267.39 and last traded at $267.39. Approximately 109,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,580,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.48.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total transaction of $5,642,832.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $107,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,364 shares of company stock valued at $212,519,011 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 38.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,373 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,745 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

