Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

Colliers International Group has a dividend payout ratio of 1.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Colliers International Group to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Colliers International Group stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.35. The stock had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $84.02 and a 1-year high of $150.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.59.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Colliers International Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,874 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Colliers International Group worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

