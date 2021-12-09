Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 790.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Square comprises about 1.5% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,394,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Square by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Square by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.66.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,568 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SQ traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $193.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998,688. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.75 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

