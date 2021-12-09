Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,773 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 683.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the quarter. Roku accounts for 1.6% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Roku by 218.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.64.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $147,734,623 over the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $7.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.23. 65,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.02. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 126.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.74. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.94 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

