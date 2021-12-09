Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 73,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 285.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Get VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FLTR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 173,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,621. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.