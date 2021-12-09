Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Conagra Brands has raised its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Conagra Brands has a payout ratio of 50.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $31.71 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

