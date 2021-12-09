Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.50. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Conn’s by 389.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Conn’s by 119.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

