Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:CONN opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.50. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
About Conn’s
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
