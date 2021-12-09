Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Major Shareholder Purchases $968,451.25 in Stock

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) major shareholder Douglas W. Schnitzer bought 317,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $968,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of MCF opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $648.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Contango Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $6.94.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.93 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 58.50% and a negative net margin of 28.38%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 14.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 51,907 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 37.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 658,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 179,422 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 525.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $534,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

