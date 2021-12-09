Contrasting Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) and Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) and Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Marpai and Tivity Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marpai N/A N/A N/A Tivity Health 26.07% 163.79% 14.79%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Marpai and Tivity Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marpai 0 0 0 0 N/A Tivity Health 1 3 2 0 2.17

Tivity Health has a consensus price target of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.74%. Given Tivity Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tivity Health is more favorable than Marpai.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Tivity Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Tivity Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marpai and Tivity Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marpai N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tivity Health $437.71 million 2.92 -$223.63 million $2.36 10.88

Marpai has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tivity Health.

Summary

Tivity Health beats Marpai on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marpai

Marpai Inc. is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc. is based in TAMPA, Fla.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet. The company was founded by Robert E. Stone and Thomas G. Cigarran in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

