Contrasting United Health Products (UEEC) & Its Competitors

United Health Products (OTCMKTS: UEEC) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare United Health Products to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for United Health Products and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A United Health Products Competitors 332 1303 2244 84 2.52

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 15.61%. Given United Health Products’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Health Products has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

United Health Products has a beta of -0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Health Products’ rivals have a beta of 0.68, suggesting that their average stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Health Products and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Health Products N/A -$15.71 million -3.32 United Health Products Competitors $1.11 billion $144.07 million 21.13

United Health Products’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than United Health Products. United Health Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares United Health Products and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Health Products N/A N/A -12,052.82% United Health Products Competitors -162.66% -52.18% -11.22%

Summary

United Health Products rivals beat United Health Products on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

United Health Products Company Profile

United Health Products, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of wound care products based on its proprietary hemostatic gauze technology. The company offers HemoStyp, which derives from all natural, regenerated oxidized cellulose and designed to absorb exudate and drainage from superficial wounds and help control bleeding. Its customers include hospitals, clinics and physicians, home care providers, municipalities and government agencies and nursing homes and assisted living environments. The company was founded on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

