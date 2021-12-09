Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $190.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COUP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.43.

COUP opened at $172.94 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $161.56 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.65 and a 200-day moving average of $231.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $727,205.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 64.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

