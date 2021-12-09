Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $225.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $300.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COUP. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.43.

COUP opened at $172.94 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $161.56 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.65 and a 200-day moving average of $231.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $727,205.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,959,000 after purchasing an additional 517,724 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 38.4% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,759,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294,073 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 30.2% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,870,000 after purchasing an additional 232,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $55,829,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

