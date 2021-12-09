Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.660-$0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $717 million-$718 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.67 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.03-0.05 EPS.

COUP traded down $9.11 on Thursday, hitting $163.83. 64,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $161.56 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $232.43.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $220,670.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,956 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $727,205.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

