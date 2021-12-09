Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $185-186 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.33 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.660-$0.690 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $232.43.

Shares of COUP traded down $10.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.87. The stock had a trading volume of 67,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,126. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.65 and a 200 day moving average of $231.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $161.56 and a 52 week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total transaction of $12,167,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total value of $83,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,924 shares of company stock valued at $40,419,559 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

