Cowa LLC Has $187,000 Stake in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Cowa LLC lifted its position in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in FTC Solar were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in FTC Solar by 577.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sean Hunkler bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FTCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

FTC Solar stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

