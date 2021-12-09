Creditcoin Price Reaches $2.11 (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.11 or 0.00004395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $3.43 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,651.42 or 0.99368547 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00047439 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00032254 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.55 or 0.00833194 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.