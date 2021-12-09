CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Shares Up ∞

Shares of CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) shot up ∞ on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.99. 388,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,043,867 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $285.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80 and a beta of 2.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRHM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 120.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,845 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRH Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in CRH Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 40.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

