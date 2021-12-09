Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Up 5.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.99. 3,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 727,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

Specifically, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,823,885 shares of company stock worth $48,919,772 and sold 131,449 shares worth $3,336,876.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cricut by 3,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

