Critical Analysis: Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) & Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) and Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Viveve Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Viveve Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 6.41, indicating that its share price is 541% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viveve Medical has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Viveve Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viveve Medical $5.48 million 3.07 -$21.92 million N/A N/A

Yubo International Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viveve Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Viveve Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yubo International Biotech N/A -162.24% -31.47% Viveve Medical -323.58% -107.57% -72.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Yubo International Biotech and Viveve Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Viveve Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company was founded on March 3, 1987 and is headquartered Englewood, CO.

